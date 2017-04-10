Joe Satriani's G4 Experience to Feature Paul Gilbert, Phil Collen and Warren DiMartini
Joe Satriani has announced the 2017 G4 Experience: Surfing with the Alien 30th Anniversary, with special guests Paul Gilbert, Def Leppard's Phil Collen and Ratt's Warren DiMartini. The event is scheduled for July 24-28 at Asilomar Center in Carmel, CA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Guitar Player.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Mon
|Musikologist
|22
|Pentagon memo: Syria has a ridiculously hugea s...
|Apr 7
|Bless our prez
|1
|Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09)
|Apr 3
|replying to idiots
|15
|Seaside becomes the Monterey Peninsula's first ...
|Apr 2
|prophet
|1
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|Mar 28
|Anonymous
|100
|More Mexican Gang Bangers Off to Prison (Jul '11)
|Mar 15
|Fred
|5
|Do Re Mi Music & Video goes way beyond basics (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|cinema1895
|3
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC