Carmel springs $45,000 bill on Panetta Institute

Chris Jennings, center, senior health policy advisor for six Democratic presidential campaigns, speaks between Leon Panetta, left, former CIA director and former secretary of defense, and Bobby Jindal, former presidential candidate and former governor of Louisiana, before a Panetta Lecture Series session focused on The Affordable Care Act in Carmel, Calif., Monday, March 6, 2017. Carmel Police Chief Paul Tomasi said he sent a $45,000 bill to the Panetta Institute for security costs incurred from the Institute's Lecture Series.

