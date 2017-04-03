Carmel Presbyterian Churcha s refurbished pipe organ project completed
Carmel >> The pitches and tones of a new pipe organ are now set to accompany the sounds of waves and seabirds in Carmel. They emanate from what's described as the new “hybrid organ” recently installed inside the sanctuary of Carmel Presbyterian Church.
