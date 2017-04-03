Carmel Presbyterian Churcha s refurbi...

Carmel Presbyterian Churcha s refurbished pipe organ project completed

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Monterey County Herald

Carmel >> The pitches and tones of a new pipe organ are now set to accompany the sounds of waves and seabirds in Carmel. They emanate from what's described as the new “hybrid organ” recently installed inside the sanctuary of Carmel Presbyterian Church.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pentagon memo: Syria has a ridiculously hugea s... Apr 7 Bless our prez 1
News Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09) Apr 3 replying to idiots 15
News Seaside becomes the Monterey Peninsula's first ... Apr 2 prophet 1
where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14) Mar 28 Anonymous 100
More Mexican Gang Bangers Off to Prison (Jul '11) Mar 15 Fred 5
News Do Re Mi Music & Video goes way beyond basics (Jun '09) Mar '17 cinema1895 3
Lyft in Monterey free ride! Mar '17 Faucet 1
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Carmel, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,680 • Total comments across all topics: 280,196,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC