After delays, Monterey Conference Center remodel heads to court.
The budget estimate for Monterey Conference Center renovations went from $33 million in 2015 to $60 million now. Construction on Portola Plaza, pictured, is expected to be done in mid-May - two months behind schedule.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brown names Laird as Resource Agency chief (Jan '11)
|Tue
|wmcnatt
|8
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Apr 10
|Musikologist
|22
|Pentagon memo: Syria has a ridiculously hugea s...
|Apr 7
|Bless our prez
|1
|Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09)
|Apr 3
|replying to idiots
|15
|Seaside becomes the Monterey Peninsula's first ...
|Apr 2
|prophet
|1
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|Mar 28
|Anonymous
|100
|More Mexican Gang Bangers Off to Prison (Jul '11)
|Mar '17
|Fred
|5
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC