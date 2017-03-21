Quick Bites

Quick Bites

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: Monterey County Herald

The Pacific Grove Chamber of Commerce and the City of Pacific Grove recently awarded Jeninni Kitchen and Wine Bar the Award of Excellence for the Best Restaurant in Pacific Grove. California-based beverage retailer BevMo! launched its annual 5-cent wine sale March 21. The sale, which is occurring at all 145 California locations including Salinas and Carmel, will last until Easter Sunday, April 16. At the sale, customers can choose from 300 wines and buy one bottle at regular price and receive the second bottle for a nickel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14) Sat Fhhvc 97
More Mexican Gang Bangers Off to Prison (Jul '11) Mar 15 Fred 5
News Do Re Mi Music & Video goes way beyond basics (Jun '09) Mar 10 cinema1895 3
Lyft in Monterey free ride! Mar 10 Faucet 1
Looking to buy... (May '16) Mar 8 Anonymous 2
Discount Tickets - Monterey Bay Aquarium Feb 20 howefortunate 1
News Trump's North Korea red line could come back to... Feb '17 Mikey 11
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
 

Carmel, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,449 • Total comments across all topics: 279,714,210

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC