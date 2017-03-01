Pacific Grovea s ArtWorks to offer studio space

Pacific Grove >> Monterey Peninsula artists now have a new place to paint their portraits, craft their jewelry, design their graphics and sell those works. That's thanks to the Arts Council for Monterey County, which has secured 7,500 square feet of warehouse retail space in the American Tin Cannery Outlets to be used as studio space and a gallery for visual artists to do and display their work.

