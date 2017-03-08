Mulligan Public House

Mulligan Public House

Mulligan enjoys the same following as Brophy's, its last incarnation, thanks to a nearly intact staff and food like the seared ahi "luau" salad and melted brie. Mulligan enjoys the same following as Brophy's, its last incarnation, thanks to a nearly intact staff and food like the seared ahi "luau" salad and melted brie.

