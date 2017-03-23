Momentum for a ballot measure to buy ...

Momentum for a ballot measure to buy out Cal Am returns.

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 16 Read more: Monterey County Weekly

Public Water Now leader George Riley, pictured here at a 2016 CPUC workshop in Carmel, says, "We feel like the odds this time are very much in our favor" for a public buyout of Cal Am's system. Public Water Now leader George Riley, pictured here at a 2016 CPUC workshop in Carmel, says, "We feel like the odds this time are very much in our favor" for a public buyout of Cal Am's system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14) Mar 18 Fhhvc 97
More Mexican Gang Bangers Off to Prison (Jul '11) Mar 15 Fred 5
News Do Re Mi Music & Video goes way beyond basics (Jun '09) Mar 10 cinema1895 3
Lyft in Monterey free ride! Mar 10 Faucet 1
Looking to buy... (May '16) Mar 8 Anonymous 2
Discount Tickets - Monterey Bay Aquarium Feb '17 howefortunate 1
News Trump's North Korea red line could come back to... Feb '17 Mikey 11
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Carmel, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,709 • Total comments across all topics: 279,794,518

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC