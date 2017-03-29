lakana

lakana

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: KION 46

UPDATE 3/29/2017 12:18 PM: The young boy pulled from the water yesterday afternoon at Monastery Beach in Carmel has died. McDonald's customers in Salinas and Monterey now have the opportunity to experience mobile ordering and pay through the McDonald's app in a beta pilot designed to elicit feedback.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KION 46.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09) Mon replying to idiots 15
News Seaside becomes the Monterey Peninsula's first ... Sun prophet 1
where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14) Mar 28 Anonymous 100
More Mexican Gang Bangers Off to Prison (Jul '11) Mar 15 Fred 5
News Do Re Mi Music & Video goes way beyond basics (Jun '09) Mar 10 cinema1895 3
Lyft in Monterey free ride! Mar 10 Faucet 1
Looking to buy... (May '16) Mar 8 Anonymous 2
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Final Four
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Carmel, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,344 • Total comments across all topics: 280,050,683

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC