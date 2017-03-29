lakana
UPDATE 3/29/2017 12:18 PM: The young boy pulled from the water yesterday afternoon at Monastery Beach in Carmel has died. McDonald's customers in Salinas and Monterey now have the opportunity to experience mobile ordering and pay through the McDonald's app in a beta pilot designed to elicit feedback.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KION 46.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09)
|Mon
|replying to idiots
|15
|Seaside becomes the Monterey Peninsula's first ...
|Sun
|prophet
|1
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|Mar 28
|Anonymous
|100
|More Mexican Gang Bangers Off to Prison (Jul '11)
|Mar 15
|Fred
|5
|Do Re Mi Music & Video goes way beyond basics (Jun '09)
|Mar 10
|cinema1895
|3
|Lyft in Monterey free ride!
|Mar 10
|Faucet
|1
|Looking to buy... (May '16)
|Mar 8
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC