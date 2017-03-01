Documentary a Rock in the Red Zonea brings its musical mojo to Carmel Jewish Film Festival
The docu-drama 'Sabena Hijacking: My Version' re-creates the events surrounding an infamous 1972 hijacking by the group Black September. Contributed photo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Discount Tickets - Monterey Bay Aquarium
|Feb 20
|howefortunate
|1
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|Feb 14
|Mikey
|11
|lovers point inn of pacific grove dangeroud
|Jan '17
|STB
|1
|Lovers Point Inn DO NOT STAY Here
|Jan '17
|Richard
|1
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|Jan '17
|Dez1981
|90
|Review: David B Tolkan & Assoc - David B Tolkan... (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Glades lake
|31
|Lying Cheat Curtis Kipling "Kip" Myers
|Dec '16
|ZideMD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC