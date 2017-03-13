Developer to convert Little Flower Ha...

Developer to convert Little Flower Haven in La Mesa

Monday Mar 6 Read more: San Diego Reader

Little Flower Haven, the Catholic nonprofit home for the elderly located at 8585 La Mesa Boulevard, closed on June 30, 2015. The proposed plan for the 4.09-acre site is Little Flower Apartments, a 130-unit complex that will incorporate "the whole 1939 building and bell tower," said Silvergate Development principal Ian Gill in an interview on March 1. The nonprofit home operated by the Carmelite Sisters of the Divine Heart of Jesus, welcomed its first guest on November 1, 1938.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Diego Reader.

