Cal Fire crews work to reduce fire hazards

Friday Mar 17

Carmel >> As the rainy season begins to wind down, Cal Fire crews are working to reduce hazardous fire fuels by removing flammable invasive plants, brush and fallen trees. Work is scheduled to be done in the Hatton Canyon and Point Lobos Ranch areas of Carmel starting Monday and lasting until March 30. Cal Fire Capt.

