With more rain on the way, officials keep a close eye on river levels
Monterey >> Rivers throughout the region continue to swell from recent rains, but with a lull between Tuesday's deluge and Thursday's next storm, Monterey County officials are keeping a watchful eye on the waterways' levels. Thursday's forecast calls for a 100 percent chance of rain, heavy at times, dumping between a quarter-inch and half-inch of precipitation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lovers point inn of pacific grove dangeroud
|Jan 30
|STB
|1
|Lovers Point Inn DO NOT STAY Here
|Jan 29
|Richard
|1
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|Jan 23
|Dez1981
|90
|Review: David B Tolkan & Assoc - David B Tolkan... (Feb '09)
|Jan 10
|Glades lake
|31
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|Jan '17
|BIKSU
|4
|Lying Cheat Curtis Kipling "Kip" Myers
|Dec '16
|ZideMD
|1
|Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06)
|Dec '16
|Smh
|1,551
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC