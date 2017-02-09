With more rain on the way, officials ...

With more rain on the way, officials keep a close eye on river levels

Read more: Monterey County Herald

Monterey >> Rivers throughout the region continue to swell from recent rains, but with a lull between Tuesday's deluge and Thursday's next storm, Monterey County officials are keeping a watchful eye on the waterways' levels. Thursday's forecast calls for a 100 percent chance of rain, heavy at times, dumping between a quarter-inch and half-inch of precipitation.

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Monterey County was issued at February 09 at 12:04PM PST

