Quick Bites

Quick Bites

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: Monterey County Herald

Jonathan Saguil, owner of the Choke Coach food truck, opened his restaurant Flying Artichoke last month at the Salinas Airport. Current hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's North Korea red line could come back to... 13 hr Secure border at ... 10
lovers point inn of pacific grove dangeroud Jan 30 STB 1
Lovers Point Inn DO NOT STAY Here Jan 29 Richard 1
where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14) Jan 23 Dez1981 90
Review: David B Tolkan & Assoc - David B Tolkan... (Feb '09) Jan '17 Glades lake 31
Lying Cheat Curtis Kipling "Kip" Myers Dec '16 ZideMD 1
News Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06) Dec '16 Smh 1,551
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Carmel, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,255 • Total comments across all topics: 278,861,433

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC