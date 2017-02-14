Quick Bites
Jonathan Saguil, owner of the Choke Coach food truck, opened his restaurant Flying Artichoke last month at the Salinas Airport. Current hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|13 hr
|Secure border at ...
|10
|lovers point inn of pacific grove dangeroud
|Jan 30
|STB
|1
|Lovers Point Inn DO NOT STAY Here
|Jan 29
|Richard
|1
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|Jan 23
|Dez1981
|90
|Review: David B Tolkan & Assoc - David B Tolkan... (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Glades lake
|31
|Lying Cheat Curtis Kipling "Kip" Myers
|Dec '16
|ZideMD
|1
|Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06)
|Dec '16
|Smh
|1,551
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC