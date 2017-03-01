Quick Bites: New winery to taste in Carmel, chanterelles, meatloaf panini and more.

Odonata Wines of Santa Lucia Highlands has joined the layered lineup of wine, olive oil and art offerings, filling a slot vacated by I Brand & Family Wines as Ian Brand et al set up a Carmel Valley tasting room late last year . Owned and operated by winemaker Denis Hoey , Odonata has a tasting room at its production facility on River Road and another in Santa Cruz, but nothing west of Salinas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Weekly.