Quick Bites: New winery to taste in Carmel, chanterelles, meatloaf panini and more.
Odonata Wines of Santa Lucia Highlands has joined the layered lineup of wine, olive oil and art offerings, filling a slot vacated by I Brand & Family Wines as Ian Brand et al set up a Carmel Valley tasting room late last year . Owned and operated by winemaker Denis Hoey , Odonata has a tasting room at its production facility on River Road and another in Santa Cruz, but nothing west of Salinas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Weekly.
