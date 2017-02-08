Panetta Lecture Series to focus on Trump presidency
Seaside >> This year's Leon Panetta Lecture Series will focus on the theme “The Trump Presidency and the Future of America.” “As we enter the first year of this historic administration there is much that is unknown about what lies ahead,” said Leon Panetta, institute chairman and former defense secretary, in a press release.
