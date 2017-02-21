Pacific Grove computer wiz creates platform for teachers
PACIFIC GROVE >> Technology wiz Avneesh Kumar witnessed first-hand the juggling teachers have to perform on top of their classroom duties when his son entered preschool. It wasn't the first time he had seen teachers hard at work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Discount Tickets - Monterey Bay Aquarium
|Feb 20
|howefortunate
|1
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|Feb 14
|Mikey
|11
|lovers point inn of pacific grove dangeroud
|Jan 30
|STB
|1
|Lovers Point Inn DO NOT STAY Here
|Jan 29
|Richard
|1
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|Jan 23
|Dez1981
|90
|Review: David B Tolkan & Assoc - David B Tolkan... (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Glades lake
|31
|Lying Cheat Curtis Kipling "Kip" Myers
|Dec '16
|ZideMD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC