Monterey County beaches closed until after weekend storm
Late Tuesday, Monterey County health officials ordered the beaches closed because of heavy storm activity and the subsequent harmful bacteria that can become prevalent in such conditions. The closure order will be in effect until three days after the next anticipated rainstorm, which is expected to hit the area by late Saturday.
