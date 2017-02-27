Downtown Monterey prepares to celebrate fashion epicenter Lunablu
Shhhhhh! It's supposed to be a surprise party! Even though the cat has been out of the bag for the past week or so, the Lunablu 20th Anniversary Block Party is intended to surprise the Monterey clothing store's owner Alexandra Bernett, 45. Her husband of 15 years, Frankie Jenkins, 47, is the mastermind behind the organization of the event slated for Sunday from noon until 10 p.m. on the short block of Bonifacio Plaza, between Alvarado Street and Tyler. According to Jenkins, she's unaware that it's happening or that it will be a monster of a party with several bands, a DJ dance set, a couple of food trucks, adult beverages, and activities for children early in the proceedings.
