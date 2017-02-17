Del Mesa Carmel blaze destroys one ho...

Del Mesa Carmel blaze destroys one home, damages a second

Read more: Monterey County Herald

Carmel >> An early morning fire that was detected by a vigilant neighbor in the Del Mesa Carmel residential community, destroyed one unit and heavily damaged another on Friday. Firefighters from the Cypress Fire Protection District/Cal Fire were dispatched at 3:53 a.m. to a structure fire after an alert resident of the community smelled smoke and called 911, according to a Cal Fire news release.

