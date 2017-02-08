A deal? 40 acres (and a house) for $1.295 million in Carmel
Those used to seeing homes that sell for $1,500 a square foot in San Francisco will definitely enjoy the value in a new Carmel Valley listing, where not only is the Mediterranean-style home with custom stone and metal work listed at under $600 a square foot, but the house sits on top of 40 rolling acres of land. Plus, the vast property is located only about a 10-minute drive from downtown Carmel, according to listing agent Leslie Johnson .
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lovers point inn of pacific grove dangeroud
|Jan 30
|STB
|1
|Lovers Point Inn DO NOT STAY Here
|Jan 29
|Richard
|1
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|Jan 23
|Dez1981
|90
|Review: David B Tolkan & Assoc - David B Tolkan... (Feb '09)
|Jan 10
|Glades lake
|31
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|Jan '17
|BIKSU
|4
|Lying Cheat Curtis Kipling "Kip" Myers
|Dec '16
|ZideMD
|1
|Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06)
|Dec '16
|Smh
|1,551
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC