A deal? 40 acres (and a house) for $1.295 million in Carmel

Those used to seeing homes that sell for $1,500 a square foot in San Francisco will definitely enjoy the value in a new Carmel Valley listing, where not only is the Mediterranean-style home with custom stone and metal work listed at under $600 a square foot, but the house sits on top of 40 rolling acres of land. Plus, the vast property is located only about a 10-minute drive from downtown Carmel, according to listing agent Leslie Johnson .

