A Carmel response to the Trump administration has D.C. connections.
In Holly Temple's vintage collage "Edith," the image of the woman has been torn apart and re-assembled, signifying the way women must mend themselves in a hostile society. In Holly Temple's vintage collage "Edith," the image of the woman has been torn apart and re-assembled, signifying the way women must mend themselves in a hostile society.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Weekly.
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Discount Tickets - Monterey Bay Aquarium
|Mon
|howefortunate
|1
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|Feb 14
|Mikey
|11
|lovers point inn of pacific grove dangeroud
|Jan 30
|STB
|1
|Lovers Point Inn DO NOT STAY Here
|Jan 29
|Richard
|1
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|Jan 23
|Dez1981
|90
|Review: David B Tolkan & Assoc - David B Tolkan... (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Glades lake
|31
|Lying Cheat Curtis Kipling "Kip" Myers
|Dec '16
|ZideMD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC