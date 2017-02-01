Squid Fry 01.26.17: Private Eyes

PRIVATE EYESa Every time Squid drives along Canyon Del Rey, Squid dreams of taking a ride in the Del Rey Oaks Police Department 's MRAP - the mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicle, courtesy of the U.S. Department of Defense 's surplus program and railroad heir James J. Hill III . As a DRO PD volunteer reserve officer, Hill agreed to pay for maintenance of the MRAP, promising it wouldn't cost the city a penny.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Weekly.