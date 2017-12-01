Squid Fry 01.12.17: Biking Safety...

Squid Fry 01.12.17: Biking Safety...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 12 Read more: Monterey County Weekly

BIKING SAFETYa Squid's still feeling a bit bloated from eating too many shrimp-flavored holiday cookies. So Squid dug out the bicycle from the back of the lair and set off to hit some challenging hills in Carmel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14) Jan 13 Needopenow123 89
Review: David B Tolkan & Assoc - David B Tolkan... (Feb '09) Jan 10 Glades lake 31
News Trump's North Korea red line could come back to... Jan 5 BIKSU 4
Lying Cheat Curtis Kipling "Kip" Myers Dec 31 ZideMD 1
News Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06) Dec 30 Smh 1,551
News Todd Fisher: Family fusion (Aug '09) Dec 29 Flake Cop 66
News Stamm won't face third trial (Jun '09) Dec 19 Disgusted 6
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Carmel, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,664 • Total comments across all topics: 277,996,442

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC