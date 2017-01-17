Salinas River Lagoon mouth opened to avert flood
Workers from the Monterey County Water Resources Agency cut a trench at the mouth of the Salinas River. Marina >> After concern a small community could face flooding, crews with the Monterey County Water Resources Agency breached a sandbar at the Salinas River Lagoon mouth to open the waterway to the Monterey Bay on Thursday.
