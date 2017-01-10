Salinas escapes weekend major flooding

Salinas escapes weekend major flooding

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Salinas Californian

Salinas escapes weekend major flooding Authorities are closely watching weather reports to remain prepared for possible floods. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2igU4D3 As heavy rain caused a levee to break in Carmel and waters to creep up around cars in Morgan Hill, Salinas remained mostly unscathed by the heavy rainfall that came down over the weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: David B Tolkan & Assoc - David B Tolkan... (Feb '09) Tue Glades lake 31
News Trump's North Korea red line could come back to... Jan 5 BIKSU 4
where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14) Jan 1 Herting bad 88
Lying Cheat Curtis Kipling "Kip" Myers Dec 31 ZideMD 1
News Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06) Dec 30 Smh 1,551
News Todd Fisher: Family fusion (Aug '09) Dec 29 Flake Cop 66
News Stamm won't face third trial (Jun '09) Dec 19 Disgusted 6
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Monterey County was issued at January 11 at 11:08AM PST

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
 

Carmel, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,511 • Total comments across all topics: 277,836,403

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC