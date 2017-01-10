Salinas escapes weekend major flooding
Salinas escapes weekend major flooding Authorities are closely watching weather reports to remain prepared for possible floods. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2igU4D3 As heavy rain caused a levee to break in Carmel and waters to creep up around cars in Morgan Hill, Salinas remained mostly unscathed by the heavy rainfall that came down over the weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: David B Tolkan & Assoc - David B Tolkan... (Feb '09)
|Tue
|Glades lake
|31
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|Jan 5
|BIKSU
|4
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|Jan 1
|Herting bad
|88
|Lying Cheat Curtis Kipling "Kip" Myers
|Dec 31
|ZideMD
|1
|Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06)
|Dec 30
|Smh
|1,551
|Todd Fisher: Family fusion (Aug '09)
|Dec 29
|Flake Cop
|66
|Stamm won't face third trial (Jun '09)
|Dec 19
|Disgusted
|6
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC