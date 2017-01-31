Quick Bites, Feb. 1, 2017: Former Kok...

Quick Bites, Feb. 1, 2017: Former Kokoa s owners operate Snak Shack

Shaymae and Asser Lababidi, former owners of Monterey's Koko's Café, opened the shop Snak Shack in December. Current hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

