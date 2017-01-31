Quick Bites, Feb. 1, 2017: Former Kokoa s owners operate Snak Shack
Shaymae and Asser Lababidi, former owners of Monterey's Koko's Café, opened the shop Snak Shack in December. Current hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lovers point inn of pacific grove dangeroud
|Mon
|STB
|1
|Lovers Point Inn DO NOT STAY Here
|Jan 29
|Richard
|1
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|Jan 23
|Dez1981
|90
|Review: David B Tolkan & Assoc - David B Tolkan... (Feb '09)
|Jan 10
|Glades lake
|31
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|Jan 5
|BIKSU
|4
|Lying Cheat Curtis Kipling "Kip" Myers
|Dec '16
|ZideMD
|1
|Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06)
|Dec '16
|Smh
|1,551
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC