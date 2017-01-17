NASA 'pineapple express' animation gives view of Calif. deluge

What's it like to be hit by the water vapor equivalent of seven to 15 times the flow of the Mississippi River? Amid a series of storms that have deluged California and other parts of the West for more than a week, the folks at NASA have created an animation to illustrate the "pineapple express." The pineapple express is an atmospheric river of moisture often flowing from the tropical Pacific near Hawaii.

