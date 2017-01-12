Draft desal project environmental review released, new analysis reaches same core conclusions
Monterey >> Nearly two years after a previous draft was issued, the state Public Utilities Commission has finally released a revised draft environmental review document for California American Water's proposed Monterey Peninsula desalination project. While the document is considerably larger and includes new studies and analysis, the core conclusions reached by its predecessor are essentially the same: an “alternative” proposal combining a smaller North Marina desal plant with the Pure Water Monterey groundwater replenishment project is environmentally preferrable, even when compared to the Deep Water Desal and People's Moss Landing Desal projects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.
