Citizen Sam Farr: Former Carmel congr...

Citizen Sam Farr: Former Carmel congressman mulls next phase of life

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 28 Read more: Monterey County Herald

Sam Farr talks with visitors Aija and Ed Konrad from Atlanta while on his daily walk around Carmel on Thursday. Carmel >> Pointing to some large rocks positioned along the ocean side of Scenic Road at Carmel Point, Sam Farr says, “Those boulders were my first public works project.” Almost four weeks into retirement from Washington politics, Farr is acclimating himself to a life without the “schedule treadmill” that was part of his 43 years as a public servant, even though today's political scene tugs and tears at his head and heart.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lovers point inn of pacific grove dangeroud Jan 30 STB 1
Lovers Point Inn DO NOT STAY Here Jan 29 Richard 1
where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14) Jan 23 Dez1981 90
Review: David B Tolkan & Assoc - David B Tolkan... (Feb '09) Jan 10 Glades lake 31
News Trump's North Korea red line could come back to... Jan 5 BIKSU 4
Lying Cheat Curtis Kipling "Kip" Myers Dec '16 ZideMD 1
News Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06) Dec '16 Smh 1,551
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Carmel, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,019 • Total comments across all topics: 278,493,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC