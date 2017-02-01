Citizen Sam Farr: Former Carmel congressman mulls next phase of life

Sam Farr talks with visitors Aija and Ed Konrad from Atlanta while on his daily walk around Carmel on Thursday. Carmel >> Pointing to some large rocks positioned along the ocean side of Scenic Road at Carmel Point, Sam Farr says, “Those boulders were my first public works project.” Almost four weeks into retirement from Washington politics, Farr is acclimating himself to a life without the “schedule treadmill” that was part of his 43 years as a public servant, even though today's political scene tugs and tears at his head and heart.

