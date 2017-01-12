Carmel, Big Sur rivers flood again, w...

Carmel, Big Sur rivers flood again, with another chance coming next week

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Monterey County Herald

Sal Tringali looks over the flood damage to his parents home on Paso Hondo Road in Carmel Valley after the home was flooded for a second time in a week from the Carmel River on Wednesday. Carmel Valley >> The Carmel and Big Sur rivers both flooded for the second time in less than three days as yet another storm brought heavy rain to Monterey County Tuesday night into Wednesday morning - and the National Weather Service said there's a chance the rivers could flood again next week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: David B Tolkan & Assoc - David B Tolkan... (Feb '09) Tue Glades lake 31
News Trump's North Korea red line could come back to... Jan 5 BIKSU 4
where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14) Jan 1 Herting bad 88
Lying Cheat Curtis Kipling "Kip" Myers Dec 31 ZideMD 1
News Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06) Dec 30 Smh 1,551
News Todd Fisher: Family fusion (Aug '09) Dec 29 Flake Cop 66
News Stamm won't face third trial (Jun '09) Dec 19 Disgusted 6
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Monterey County was issued at January 12 at 3:31PM PST

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Carmel, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,953 • Total comments across all topics: 277,852,247

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC