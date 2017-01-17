Best-selling author explores dilemma of finding best childrena s educational opportunity

MONTEREY >> As the mother of four children of two different races, best-selling novelist Vanessa Diffenbaugh knows about the heartache of trying to find them the best possible educational institutions with truly diverse environments. And after doing her research in trying to find a diverse yet well-resourced school, she now feels that's not possible on the Monterey Peninsula - or even perhaps in California.

