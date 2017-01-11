A new show in Carmel examines how women photographers see men
A hundred years go, the now legendary photographer Imogen Cunningham published a series of meditative, black-and-white photographs that she took of her husband, artist and teacher Roi Partridge. He was shot frolicking against the stunning backdrop of Mount Rainier, not far from the couple's home in Seattle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: David B Tolkan & Assoc - David B Tolkan... (Feb '09)
|20 hr
|Glades lake
|31
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|Jan 5
|BIKSU
|4
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|Jan 1
|Herting bad
|88
|Lying Cheat Curtis Kipling "Kip" Myers
|Dec 31
|ZideMD
|1
|Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06)
|Dec 30
|Smh
|1,551
|Todd Fisher: Family fusion (Aug '09)
|Dec 29
|Flake Cop
|66
|Stamm won't face third trial (Jun '09)
|Dec 19
|Disgusted
|6
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC