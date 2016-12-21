Workshop will help New England seafoo...

Workshop will help New England seafood businesses enter global competition

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Bangor Daily News

The need to transition to more sustainable fisheries has become an immutable mantra, and a February workshop at Salem State University may help New England seafood businesses sharpen their business focus and their approach to investors. The three-day workshop, scheduled for Feb. 6-8, is being organized by Carmel, California-based Fish 2.0 as a primer for New England wild-caught seafood businesses - both established and start-ups - interested in making a bigger splash in the markets in which they operate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Stamm won't face third trial (Jun '09) Dec 19 Disgusted 6
News Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06) Dec 10 marshalls9180 1,550
where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14) Dec 9 Shante 87
News Study: Illegal immigrants having more kids in US (Apr '09) Dec 9 Juan Illota 5,751
Where can I find legit black in Salinas asap!? Nov 27 Cjay22 8
News Man pleads not guilty to DUI after ramming Carm... Nov '16 TheSideEye 1
News Weird State Laws that Affect Your Small Business Sep '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 5
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Carmel, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,878 • Total comments across all topics: 277,404,886

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC