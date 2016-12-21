With Monterey Downs deal kaput, Seaside may focus on other projects

Seaside >> At the end of a press release spelling out the abrupt end of Monterey Downs LLC's six-year quest to develop former Army land into a mixed-use, horse-themed project, Seaside City Manager Craig Malin said, “Community building carries on, regardless.” Exactly what that will look like is anyone's guess, but Malin and others point toward other projects in the city. In his release, Malin pointed out that on Monday the city expects to receive development proposals for the “Main Gate” parcel, and that Seaside is currently engaged in updating its General Plan and participating in the Oak Woodlands Study on former Fort Ord property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.