Salinas middle school teacher is being recognized for his devotion to giving his students a taste of real-world science Salinas teacher among Aquarium honorees Salinas middle school teacher is being recognized for his devotion to giving his students a taste of real-world science Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2gs5ymW Monterey Bay Aquarium will recognize a Salinas middle school teacher on Thursday for his devotion to giving his students a taste of real-world science, the first Salinas educator to receive the honor. Stanley Wyman, a science teacher at Bolsa Knolls Middle School, co-teaches a course where seventh- and eighth-graders learn to build Remotely Operated underwater Vehicles or ROVs.

