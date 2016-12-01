Salinas teacher among Aquarium honorees

Salinas teacher among Aquarium honorees

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 1 Read more: The Salinas Californian

Salinas middle school teacher is being recognized for his devotion to giving his students a taste of real-world science Salinas teacher among Aquarium honorees Salinas middle school teacher is being recognized for his devotion to giving his students a taste of real-world science Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2gs5ymW Monterey Bay Aquarium will recognize a Salinas middle school teacher on Thursday for his devotion to giving his students a taste of real-world science, the first Salinas educator to receive the honor. Stanley Wyman, a science teacher at Bolsa Knolls Middle School, co-teaches a course where seventh- and eighth-graders learn to build Remotely Operated underwater Vehicles or ROVs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Stamm won't face third trial (Jun '09) Dec 19 Disgusted 6
News Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06) Dec 10 marshalls9180 1,550
where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14) Dec 9 Shante 87
News Study: Illegal immigrants having more kids in US (Apr '09) Dec 9 Juan Illota 5,751
Where can I find legit black in Salinas asap!? Nov 27 Cjay22 8
News Man pleads not guilty to DUI after ramming Carm... Nov 26 TheSideEye 1
News Weird State Laws that Affect Your Small Business Sep '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 5
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Carmel, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,625 • Total comments across all topics: 277,269,294

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC