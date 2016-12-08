Quail Motorcycle Gathering Scheduled for May 2017
Peninsula Signature Events has announced May 6, 2017, as the date of The Quail Motorcycle Gathering, presented by GEICO Motorcycle. The 9th annual event at Quail Lodge & Golf Club in Carmel, California, will feature hundreds of rare, immaculate vintage and modern motorcycles along with leading motorsports and lifestyle vendors, food and beverages, live music and family entertainment.
