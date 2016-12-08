Quail Motorcycle Gathering Scheduled ...

Quail Motorcycle Gathering Scheduled for May 2017

Thursday Dec 8

Peninsula Signature Events has announced May 6, 2017, as the date of The Quail Motorcycle Gathering, presented by GEICO Motorcycle. The 9th annual event at Quail Lodge & Golf Club in Carmel, California, will feature hundreds of rare, immaculate vintage and modern motorcycles along with leading motorsports and lifestyle vendors, food and beverages, live music and family entertainment.

