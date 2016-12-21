Monterey County Supervisors approve Rancho Ca ada Village.
After a decade of development, the Rancho Canada Village finally made its way to the Monterey County Board of Supervisors on Dec. 13. In an ironic twist, Supervisor Dave Potter took the gavel at the end of his last meeting as Supervisor Jane Parker, the chair, was unable to stay until the end of the meeting that ran to nearly 8pm. Detractors of the 130-lot subdivision claimed the process was being rushed so Potter could vote on the issue before he gave up his District 5 seat to Mary Adams in January 2017.
