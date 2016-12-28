Every Time Bill Murray Made 2016 Less Awful
In the category of eccentric individuals, there are few more notorious than Bill Murray . He frequently appears in public out of the blue, does something delightfully whimsical, and then goes on his merry way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|34 min
|The Real Donald T...
|3
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|Jan 1
|Herting bad
|88
|Lying Cheat Curtis Kipling "Kip" Myers
|Dec 31
|ZideMD
|1
|Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06)
|Dec 30
|Smh
|1,551
|Todd Fisher: Family fusion (Aug '09)
|Dec 29
|Flake Cop
|66
|Stamm won't face third trial (Jun '09)
|Dec 19
|Disgusted
|6
|Study: Illegal immigrants having more kids in US (Apr '09)
|Dec 9
|Juan Illota
|5,751
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC