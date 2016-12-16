Electoral College: Californian's bid to vote GOP rejected by San Jose judge
A federal judge is rejecting a challenge to California's requirement that Electoral College members vote for the statewide winner of the presidential election. An attorney for elector Vinz Koller of Carmel says the judge issued his decision following a hearing on Friday.
