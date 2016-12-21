Carmel financial audit reveals ongoing internal problems.

As Carmel-by-the-Sea celebrated its 99th birthday with a festival that saw pumpkins being rolled down Ocean Avenue, City Administrator Doug Schmitz rolled out a resignation letter sent to Mayor Jason Burnett. As Carmel-by-the-Sea celebrated its 99th birthday with a festival that saw pumpkins being rolled down Ocean Avenue, City Administrator Doug Schmitz rolled out a resignation letter sent to Mayor Jason Burnett.

