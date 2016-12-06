Carmel compound, quirky to the extreme, yours for just $699,500
Circa 1950, this quirky property offers buyers the chance to own an entire compound in Del Monte Forest, allowing easy access to Monterey, Carmel, Pebble Beach and Pacific Grove. Despite the official listing's declaration that the main living structure is an "updated two bed, one bath redwood cottage," the year and scope of said update is debatable.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stamm won't face third trial (Jun '09)
|Dec 19
|Disgusted
|6
|Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06)
|Dec 10
|marshalls9180
|1,550
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|Dec 9
|Shante
|87
|Study: Illegal immigrants having more kids in US (Apr '09)
|Dec 9
|Juan Illota
|5,751
|Where can I find legit black in Salinas asap!?
|Nov 27
|Cjay22
|8
|Man pleads not guilty to DUI after ramming Carm...
|Nov 26
|TheSideEye
|1
|Weird State Laws that Affect Your Small Business
|Sep '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|5
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC