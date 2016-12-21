Joe Satriani's 2017 G4 Experience Will Celebrate 'Surfing with the Alien'

The album-which celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2017-will be the focus of Satch's latest G4 Experience , which he officially announces in the exclusive video below. The event, dubbed "G4 Experience: Surfing with the Alien 30th Anniversary," will take place July 24 to 28, 2017, at the Asilomar Conference Grounds in Carmel, California.

