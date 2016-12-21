Joe Satriani's 2017 G4 Experience Will Celebrate 'Surfing with the Alien'
The album-which celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2017-will be the focus of Satch's latest G4 Experience , which he officially announces in the exclusive video below. The event, dubbed "G4 Experience: Surfing with the Alien 30th Anniversary," will take place July 24 to 28, 2017, at the Asilomar Conference Grounds in Carmel, California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Guitar World.
