$440K grant awarded to UC Santa Cruz for sustainable urban agriculture practices research

Monterey >> The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded UC Santa Cruz a $439,676 grant to research sustainable practices for urban agriculture, the office of Rep. Sam Farr, D-Carmel, announced Tuesday. “Not only is the Central Coast a leading producer of fresh produce for tables across the nation and abroad, we're also leaders in agriculture research,” said Farr in a press release.

