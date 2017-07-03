More water means better fishing in so...

More water means better fishing in southeastern New Mexico

Monday Jul 3 Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

The state is known for being relatively dry, but last year's monsoon season and plentiful rains in June have resulted in higher lake levels in Eddy County. Fisherman are flocking to Brantley Lake State Park in Carlsbad to catch a few bites because more water means more fish.

