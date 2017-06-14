Recycling survey hopes to find soluti...

Recycling survey hopes to find solution for city

There are 6 comments on the Carlsbad Current-Argus story from Wednesday Jun 14, titled Recycling survey hopes to find solution for city.

Recycling survey hopes to yield solution for city The survey launched June 8 and had already received more than 300 responses as of Sunday, Goodale said. The concerned citizen has been working non-stop since the city halted recycling services in October 2016 to try and find a sustainable solution.

quincy34

Lubbock, TX

#1 Saturday Jun 17
If a given project can not stand on it's own feet (economically) and performed by private businessmen, then do not do it.
This is NOT the role of giverment...

Shane

United States

#2 Saturday Jun 17
quincy34 wrote:
If a given project can not stand on it's own feet (economically) and performed by private businessmen, then do not do it.
This is NOT the role of giverment...
Don't tell county commissioner Stella Davis. She loves to spend tax dollars.

FrankenShane

Carlsbad, NM

#3 Saturday Jun 17
Shane wrote:
<quoted text>

Don't tell county commissioner Stella Davis. She loves to spend tax dollars.
FrankenShane!!! Hello there FrankenShane!!!

Colored gurl

Winder, GA

#4 Sunday Jun 18
FrankenShane wrote:
<quoted text>

FrankenShane!!! Hello there FrankenShane!!!
Hush! Frankenfool thinks we all don't know he is also this Shane moron!

nancy p

Lubbock, TX

#5 Thursday Jun 22
quincy34 wrote:
If a given project can not stand on it's own feet (economically) and performed by private businessmen, then do not do it.
This is NOT the role of giverment...
Sales tax (grt) rate already going up we can't afford more tax.....
None

Las Vegas, NV

#6 Thursday Jun 22
nancy p wrote:
<quoted text>

Sales tax (grt) rate already going up we can't afford more tax.....
Never, ever, vote for tax increases or bond initiatives. This is as true as anything in this life...they will never, ever have enough of your hard earned money...never. They already have enough. Not their money, so it is easy for them to ask for more and more on some BS endeavor. We are allowing ourselves to become serfs of the State.

