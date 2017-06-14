Recycling survey hopes to find solution for city
Recycling survey hopes to yield solution for city The survey launched June 8 and had already received more than 300 responses as of Sunday, Goodale said. Check out this story on CurrentArgus.com: http://www.currentargus.com/story/news/local/2017/06/14/recycling-survey-hopes-yield-solution-city/396995001/ The concerned citizen has been working non-stop since the city halted recycling services in October 2016 to try and find a sustainable solution.
|
#1 Saturday Jun 17
If a given project can not stand on it's own feet (economically) and performed by private businessmen, then do not do it.
This is NOT the role of giverment...
|
United States
|
#2 Saturday Jun 17
Don't tell county commissioner Stella Davis. She loves to spend tax dollars.
|
#3 Saturday Jun 17
FrankenShane!!! Hello there FrankenShane!!!
|
#4 Sunday Jun 18
Hush! Frankenfool thinks we all don't know he is also this Shane moron!
|
#5 Thursday Jun 22
Sales tax (grt) rate already going up we can't afford more tax.....
|
#6 Thursday Jun 22
Never, ever, vote for tax increases or bond initiatives. This is as true as anything in this life...they will never, ever have enough of your hard earned money...never. They already have enough. Not their money, so it is easy for them to ask for more and more on some BS endeavor. We are allowing ourselves to become serfs of the State.
|
|
