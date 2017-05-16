Police searching for cow killer in Ca...

Police searching for cow killer in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD, N.M. Investigators in Carlsbad are offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who can help them find out who shot and killed a cow. A rancher found one of his cows shot in the stomach on Dark Canyon Road earlier this month.

