Police searching for cow killer in Carlsbad
CARLSBAD, N.M. Investigators in Carlsbad are offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who can help them find out who shot and killed a cow. A rancher found one of his cows shot in the stomach on Dark Canyon Road earlier this month.
