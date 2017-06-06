Man who confessed to shooting girlfriend bound over for trial Investigators said after his arrest Carrasco exuded "suicidal tendencies," posing a danger to himself and Gutierrez. Check out this story on CurrentArgus.com: http://www.currentargus.com/story/news/crime/2017/06/06/killer-girlfriend-bound-over-district-court/375550001/ A Carlsbad man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend outside the Vista Del Sol apartments last month was bound over to district court Tuesday on an open count of murder in the first degree and attempt to commit murder.

