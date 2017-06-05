Local man robs woman in Ace parking lot, is arrested in Carlsbad
On Tuesday, June 6, at about 1:07 p.m., a call was received by the Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority advising that a male had just stolen a purse from a woman who was getting into her vehicle in the Ace Hardware parking lot. The caller, according to an affidavit for arrest, advised that the man had just purchased a snow cone from her, prior to the robbery, at Tropical Island Paradise on the south side of the lot, and that the Hispanic male was with two kids and a "white girlfriend."
