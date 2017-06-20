Gossett named CMS special education director Gossett will officially become special education director for Carlsbad Municipal Schools on July 1. Check out this story on CurrentArgus.com: http://www.currentargus.com/story/news/education/2017/06/20/gossett-named-cms-special-education-director/409050001/ Justin Gossett has been named special education director for Carlsbad Municipal Schools. Gossett will succeed director Shirley Jones, who plans to retire.

