Gossett named CMS special education director

Tuesday Jun 20

Justin Gossett has been named special education director for Carlsbad Municipal Schools. Gossett will succeed director Shirley Jones, who plans to retire. Gossett will officially become special education director for Carlsbad Municipal Schools on July 1.

