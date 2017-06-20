Gossett named CMS special education director
Gossett named CMS special education director Gossett will officially become special education director for Carlsbad Municipal Schools on July 1. Check out this story on CurrentArgus.com: http://www.currentargus.com/story/news/education/2017/06/20/gossett-named-cms-special-education-director/409050001/ Justin Gossett has been named special education director for Carlsbad Municipal Schools. Gossett will succeed director Shirley Jones, who plans to retire.
